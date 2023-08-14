PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,015. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

