PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,015. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
