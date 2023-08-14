PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PTY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 503,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $14.88.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

