Piper Sandler Increases CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $19.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler's target price points to a potential downside of 11.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 66.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

