Piper Sandler Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $220.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

