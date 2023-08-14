Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,957.68

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $46.63 million and $33,957.68 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

