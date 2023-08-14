Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PVT stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.08. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of C$25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Research analysts expect that Pivotree will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

