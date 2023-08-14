Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PVT
Pivotree Trading Down 4.3 %
Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of C$25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Research analysts expect that Pivotree will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.