Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.