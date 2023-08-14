Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

PZRIF remained flat at $11.21 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

