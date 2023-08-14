POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.08

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 22102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

