Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNYW. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

