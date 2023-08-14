Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Polymath has a market cap of $125.31 million and $27,737.61 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13545884 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $36,651.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

