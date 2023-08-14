PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

