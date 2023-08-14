PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
