Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 81.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 42,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

