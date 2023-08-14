Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Hits $14.21 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $14.21 million and $63,713.84 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

