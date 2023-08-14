Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.69% of Domino’s Pizza worth $546,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $393.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,214. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.42.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

