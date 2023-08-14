Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 72,111 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,827,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of American Tower worth $1,395,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $186.07. The company had a trading volume of 299,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

