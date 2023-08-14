Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $700,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $777.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $780.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

