Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $482.29 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.86% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $482,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $68.01. 131,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

