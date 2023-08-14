Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $847,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,702. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.