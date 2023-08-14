Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of S&P Global worth $434,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.