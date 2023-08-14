Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,377 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $445,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $843.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

