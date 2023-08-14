Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Bank of America worth $422,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,801,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,709,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.