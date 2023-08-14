Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 83,340 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of Vulcan Materials worth $767,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

