ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.11

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 30375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $850.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,129,000 after acquiring an additional 107,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

