ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 40,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
SQQQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 134,328,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,031,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
