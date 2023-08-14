ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 40,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 134,328,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,031,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.