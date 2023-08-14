ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
