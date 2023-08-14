ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

