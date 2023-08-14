PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. 15,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $9.79.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

