PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. 15,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $9.79.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.