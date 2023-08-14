Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Puyi Price Performance

PUYI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Puyi has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Get Puyi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.