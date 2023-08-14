PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 120,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

