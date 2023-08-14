Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

