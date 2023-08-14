QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,313,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,788. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

