QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

