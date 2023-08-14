Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

DGX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

