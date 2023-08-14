QUINT Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $345.39 million and approximately $65,913.97 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

