Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 4.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. 359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.