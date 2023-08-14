Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 8,053 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 8,053 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $207,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,646.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 213,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.