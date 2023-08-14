Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. 634,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,560. Rambus has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,311,000 after acquiring an additional 488,598 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 6.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $84,006,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

