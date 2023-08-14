Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 9.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,950 shares of company stock worth $2,098,740 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Range Resources stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. 286,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

