Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Hold”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,740. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

