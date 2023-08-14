Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $551,743.56 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 1,193,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,937. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 242.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

