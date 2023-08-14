RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 156,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,022. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $743.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

