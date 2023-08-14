RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after buying an additional 1,503,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.