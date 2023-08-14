Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

REEMF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 55,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.