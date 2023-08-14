Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rare Element Resources Trading Down 5.8 %
REEMF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 55,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
About Rare Element Resources
