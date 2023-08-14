RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.72. 1,380,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

