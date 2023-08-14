RB Capital Management LLC Buys 288 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

MRK traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. 4,309,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

