RB Capital Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.03. 185,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

