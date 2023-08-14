RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.72. 752,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

