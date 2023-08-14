RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NYSE:WPC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,661. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

