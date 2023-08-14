RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 3,371,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,806. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

