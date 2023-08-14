RB Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 86,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 84.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.