Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.